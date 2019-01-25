Lawsuit says grazing plan puts wild bighorn sheep at risk of disease

Two environmental groups sued the U.S. Forest Service on Thursday over its decision to let domestic sheep graze in parts of Colorado’s Rio Grande National Forest, claiming the livestock could transmit a potentially lethal pathogen to wild bighorn sheep.

WildEarth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado argued the Forest Service’s decision last year to allow grazing was not supported by the best available information and violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Forest Management Act.

