California meetings law at issue in fight over waterfront development

A California city in court papers on Tuesday defended the way it reached a settlement over a scuttled casino project, opening the door to the building of 670 waterfront San Francisco Bay homes, saying the process did not violate a state public meetings law as a group opposed to development contends.

Richmond, California, in a filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco said its efforts to settle a lawsuit that had been dragging on for six years over the Indian casino project complied with the state’s Brown Act, which gives the public the right to attend and participate in meetings of city and county councils, boards and agencies.

