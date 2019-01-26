Westlaw News
January 26, 2019 / 2:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Green group urges dismissal of Cliven Bundy's lawsuit against Nevada

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The rancher who sparked a 2014 armed standoff against the U.S. government should not be allowed to press a lawsuit arguing federal lands in Nevada belong to the state, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a filing on Thursday.

Cliven Bundy’s lawsuit in Nevada state court should be dismissed because he wants to re-litigate his claimed right to graze livestock on federal lands, an issue on which he has already lost in court, the environmental group said in a motion seeking a judgment on the pleadings.

