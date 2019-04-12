D.C. Circuit knocks down challenge over counting fisheries' bycatch

The National Marine Fisheries Service is following federal law in how it tracks so-called bycatch in northeastern fisheries, a U.S. circuit court said in opinion on Friday affirming a district court.

The ruling by U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit marked a potentially fatal setback for the environmental group Oceana’s challenge of how the Fisheries Service follows the Standardized Bycatch Reporting Methodology the agency had adopted.

