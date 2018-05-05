FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 5, 2018 / 12:14 AM / in 2 hours

San Francisco, Oakland urge federal judge to keep climate change suit alive

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Lawyers for the California cities of San Francisco and Oakland told a federal judge their climate change lawsuit should proceed, arguing that their attempts to hold large oil and gas companies responsible for climate change-related costs are proper under federal law.

In response to the companies’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit, the cities on Thursday told U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco that their public nuisance claims are not precluded by federal statutes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rqpmuS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
