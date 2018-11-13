NYC tells 2nd Circuit climate change case should be revived

The City of New York urged a federal appeals court to revive its climate change lawsuit against five major oil companies, saying the lower court had erred when it concluded the city’s claims were preempted by federal law.

In a brief to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the city said the lawsuit did not call for changes to the regulation of fossil fuels, but rather asked the court to order fossil fuel producers to compensate taxpayers for the costs of combating climate change.

