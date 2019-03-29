Green group intends to sue over habitat designation for threatened coral

The Center for Biological Diversity said on Thursday it intends to sue the U.S. government, seeking critical habitat designation for 12 of 20 species of coral listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

According to CBD, a final rule on listing the coral published in 2014 by the National Marine Fisheries Service did not include designations for critical habitat as generally required by the Endangered Special Act (ESA).

