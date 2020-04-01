Green groups urge EPA to make public when companies forgo pollution monitoring

A coalition of nearly two-dozen environmental and advocacy groups asked the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday for an “emergency rule” requiring the agency to disclose when companies relax their monitoring of pollutants following the EPA’s decision to ease enforcement of environmental regulations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) headed by former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy, petitioned the agency for a final rule within seven days that would compel companies that “stop” their monitoring or reporting of their air and water polluting emissions to publicly disclose those measures.

