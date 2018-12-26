Settlement reached on habitat for western yellow-billed cuckoo

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and green groups have settled a lawsuit over the western yellow-billed cuckoo that will lead to designating critical habitat for the threatened songbird.

The settlement filed on Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado sets an Aug. 5, 2020 deadline for designating habitat for the bird, of which there may be as few as 500 pairs north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Friends of Animals and the Audubon Society of Greater Denver. Included with the settlement filed on Friday, is a proposed order for U.S. District Judge Wiley Daniel to dismiss the lawsuit.

