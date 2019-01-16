Energy Transfer says no free speech defense for anti-pipeline activist

Energy Transfer Partners LP is urging a federal court to reject an activist’s claim that the First Amendment shields her from the company’s civil racketeering lawsuit stemming from protests that aimed to block construction of its Dakota Access Pipeline.

Krystal Two Bulls’ intentional instigation and enabling of unlawful conduct to help a campaign by the environmental group Greenpeace against the oil pipeline project “far exceeds the bounds of protected speech and association,” the pipeline operator in a filing in U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota opposing her motion to dismiss.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RLahDe