Calif. crabbing season cut short to protect endangered whales and turtles - agreement

California’s Dungeness crab fishing season will close in April instead of at the end of June as part of a deal to settle a lawsuit by the Center for Biological Diversity claiming the state violated the Endangered Species Act by allowing crab fishing practices that threaten whales and sea turtles, according to court papers filed on Tuesday.

“The parties are happy to report that they have reached an agreement on a series of interim measures that will be protective of the threatened and endangered species at issue,” Charlton Bonham, director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a filing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

