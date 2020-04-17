EPA cannot be compelled to impose solid waste plans on states -court

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cannot be compelled in a lawsuit to impose a plan for managing solid waste management emissions on states that fail to develop their own plans as required by the Clean Air Act, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by the Sierra Club, finding that the EPA was shielded from its claims by sovereign immunity. A lawyer for the Sierra Club, Gordon Sommers of EarthJustice, could not immediately be reached for comment.

