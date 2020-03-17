After phone arguments, Exxon lawyers lose bid to fight climate suit in fed court

A federal judge on Tuesday over Exxon Mobil Corp’s objections sent back to state court a lawsuit in which Massachusetts’ attorney general alleged it misled investors and consumers about the role fossil fuels play in climate change.

U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston ruled after hearing arguments delivered over the phone by lawyers for both the state and oil giant after the court scrapped holding an in-person court hearing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

