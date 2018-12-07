Lawsuit seeks to push Washington on protection for giraffes

Four environmental and animal rights groups sued the Trump Administration on Thursday, charging that U.S. officials are dragging their feet on a petition to list giraffes as protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington said Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to meet a 90-day deadline for responding to the petition lodged in April 2017.

