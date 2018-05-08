FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 11:51 AM / in an hour

GM can't skirt all groundwater pollution claims - bankruptcy judge

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

General Motors has to face some claims over polluted groundwater brought by families in a Michigan neighborhood close to a car testing facility after a federal judge found the company could not shift all liabilities to its pre-bankruptcy entity.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in Manhattan on Friday ruled that GM had to face pollution claims even if the contamination was caused under its predecessor company, so long as the contaminants migrated onto the families’ lands after the 2009 bankruptcy sale.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IoeckI

