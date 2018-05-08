GM can't skirt all groundwater pollution claims - bankruptcy judge

General Motors has to face some claims over polluted groundwater brought by families in a Michigan neighborhood close to a car testing facility after a federal judge found the company could not shift all liabilities to its pre-bankruptcy entity.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in Manhattan on Friday ruled that GM had to face pollution claims even if the contamination was caused under its predecessor company, so long as the contaminants migrated onto the families’ lands after the 2009 bankruptcy sale.

