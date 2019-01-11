Gorilla foundation argues against PETA brief in ape custody fight

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals should not be allowed to file an amicus brief in a bitter lawsuit over the ownership of Ndume, the companion to the late sign-language-using gorilla Koko, the Gorilla Foundation argued in a filing on Friday.

The Cincinnati Zoo in October sued the foundation in U.S. District Court in San Francisco to compel it to return Ndume. The male gorilla had been on loan from the zoo to the research center since the 1990s in a bid to have him mate with Koko, who died in June at age 46.

