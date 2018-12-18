Judge seeks to avoid court fight over companion of signing gorilla

The judge overseeing a lawsuit over ownership of a gorilla who was the longtime companion to the late sign language-using gorilla Koko wants the matter settled out of court.

Judge Richard Seeborg of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Friday directed the Zoological Society of Cincinnati and the Gorilla Foundation to meet this week to discuss trying to reach an agreement in their court fight over the gorilla Ndume.

