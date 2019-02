Greenpeace is seeking to recover roughly $669,000 in legal fees it incurred defending a defamation lawsuit brought by a Canadian timber company.

Resolute Forest Products sued the environmental group in 2016 for allegedly carrying out a campaign to falsely label the company a “forest destroyer” and drive away its customers.

