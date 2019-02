Environmental and animal rights groups are planning to challenge a recently enacted Wyoming law allowing state officials to issue licenses to hunt grizzly bears.

Five groups have told the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in a letter to expect a lawsuit in federal court on the grounds that grizzlies are protected by the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

