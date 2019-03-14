Environmentalists sue U.S. to block Gulf of Mexico energy lease sale

Three environmental groups on Wednesday sued the U.S. government over its plan to sell leases next week for offshore oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico, saying they want a court order blocking the sales.

The planned sales violate the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act because they rely on “arbitrary environmental analyses,” according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by Healthy Gulf, the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2T0jpjS