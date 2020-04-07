D.C. Circuit revives greenhouse gas emission limits scrapped by EPA

A federal appeals court has revived Obama-era restrictions on potent greenhouse gases known as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) that the Environmental Protection Agency rolled back in 2018.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit found Tuesday that the EPA improperly rescinded the rule without a public notice and comment period, finding in favor of the nonprofit National Resources Defense Council and a group of states that had challenged the agency’s decision.

