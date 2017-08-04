FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 6 days
D.C. Circuit says ‘oops’ not a valid reason for U.S. to reclassify land
#Westlaw News
August 4, 2017 / 10:11 PM / in 6 days

D.C. Circuit says ‘oops’ not a valid reason for U.S. to reclassify land

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Forest Service cannot simply cut 23,000 acres out of a wild-horse and burro sanctuary in California’s Modoc National Forest on the basis that it made a mistake in mapping the boundary some 30 years ago, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agreed with wild-horse advocate Carla Bowers and two related groups, Return to Freedom and American Wild Horse Campaign of Lompoc, California, who said the Forest Service’s 2013 action was arbitrary and capricious.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fgaJHS

