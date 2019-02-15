Westlaw News
Massachusetts homeowners ask to intervene in lawsuit over $1 bln tribal casino

Jim Christie

A group of Massachusetts homeowners on Thursday asked a U.S. District Court to let them intervene in a lawsuit filed by an Indian tribe seeking clearance to build a $1 billion, Las Vegas-style casino and resort in their neighborhood.

The homeowners from East Taunton, Massachusetts, argued in a filing in U.S. District Court in Washington that they should have a role in the lawsuit because it is not clear the Interior Department will adequately protect their interests in the dispute over the proposed 151-acre project.

