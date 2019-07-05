Kasowitz Benson loses bid to revive lawsuit against chemical companies

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit by the law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres alleging four chemical manufacturers defrauded the Environmental Protection Agency by failing to disclose information regarding their products’ health risks.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said Kasowitz’s multibillion-dollar lawsuit against units of BASF Corp, Covestro AG, DowDuPont Inc and Huntsman Corp failed to allege a violation of the False Claims Act.

