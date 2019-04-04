Lawsuit asks U.S. to revisit salmon fishing's effect on endangered killer whales

The survival of endangered killer whales off the coasts of California, Oregon and Washington is being put at risk by salmon fishing authorized under a decade-old U.S. government biological opinion, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

The lawsuit’s complaint in U.S. District Court in Seattle argued the 2009 opinion is “outdated,” adding that research on Southern Resident killer whales since the opinion came out blames their population decline mostly on “prey depletion” caused by overfishing of primarily Chinook salmon in ocean nurseries.

