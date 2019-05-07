EPA must act on state landfill emissions plans - judge

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has not fulfilled its legal obligations to approve or reject state compliance plans for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from garbage dumps and must do so no later than Sept. 6, a judge said on Monday.

Additionally, the EPA must issue rules for a federal plan addressing emissions guidelines for municipal solid-waste landfills by Nov. 6, Oakland, California-based Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said in an order.

