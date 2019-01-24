States seek showdown in court with EPA on landfill emissions

California is seeking summary judgment in a lawsuit it and other states filed last May to compel the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fulfill its obligation under Obama-era rules to review state compliance plans for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from garbage dumps.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office noted in its filing on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oakland, California, that the EPA is more than year overdue in approving or rejecting three state plans and argued an additional four-year delay the agency said in October it would consider is at odds with its mandate under the Clean Air Act.

