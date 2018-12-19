Green groups ask 9th Circuit to review approval of Alaska offshore drilling project

Five environmental groups have asked the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to review the Trump administration’s conditional approval of a plan by privately held Hilcorp to build an oil and gas production facility in federal waters off Alaska.

The Center for Biological Diversity and four other groups on Monday said in their petition for review that the Oct. 17 decision by Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to approve the project violated the National Environmental Policy Act, the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

