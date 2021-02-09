Seeger Weiss launches environmental practice, tapping oil industry foe from Hagens Berman

Seeger Weiss, the plaintiffs firm best known for its drug industry mass torts cases, is getting into the environmental litigation game with the addition of a three-lawyer team from Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and a new Boston office.

Matthew Pawa will join Seeger Weiss as a partner and lead the new practice, the firm said Monday, calling him “a pioneer in the use of tort theories against polluters” and noting his role in early cases seeking to hold energy companies responsible for climate change.

Pawa has remained closely involved in climate change litigation, and he said he will continue to look for ways to hold polluters liable for environmental damage.

“I see significant growth in environmental tort law, not necessarily class actions,” he said. “A lot of our cases involve representing governments, attorneys, generals, cities, counties.”

Pawa and his team secured more than $100 million in settlements for the state of New Hampshire in litigation over groundwater contaminated with MTBE, Seeger Weiss said, and won a $236 million verdict for the state against Exxon Mobil Corp in the groundwater litigation 2013. The ExxonMobil verdict was upheld by both the New Hampshire and U.S. supreme courts.

Joining Seeger Weiss along with Pawa is counsel Benjamin Krass, who played a lead role in the ExxonMobil case, and Wesley Kelman, who previously worked as an attorney for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Boston home base for the new practice is ideal, said Pawa, noting its proximity to the states he’s represented, including Vermont, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.

“There’s an incredible network of thinkers, scientists, technology, entrepreneurs, engineers in Boston working on environmental issues, and an incredible network of environmental programs at law schools and universities,” he said.

Pawa has almost three decades of environmental law experience. He launched his own litigation firm, Pawa Law Group, in 2001 before moving to Hagens Berman. Before that, he practiced at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and at Crowell & Moring.

“Hagens Berman remains dedicated to its legacy of taking on difficult cases on behalf of the environment, and we thank this team for their commitment to that end over the last few years,” managing partner Steve Berman said in a statement on the departures.

Seeger Weiss founding partner Christopher Seeger said in a statement that the firm hopes to continue working with Hagens Berman “on important environmental litigation, among other cases in which people are hurt and need help.”