California county issuing pot licenses bypassed environmental review - lawsuit

A citizens group from California’s famed Emerald Triangle marijuana growing region has sued local officials over licenses issued for pot farming, arguing they have been giving the green light without environmental reviews required by state law.

In a lawsuit filed in Trinity County Superior Court, the Trinity Action Association said the cannabis cultivation licenses issued by Trinity County officials do not comply with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

