Denver seeks role in lawsuit over major water project it says is 'essential'

The city of Denver and its water agency on Thursday defended the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ approval of a reservoir expansion that environmentalists are challenging in a lawsuit, saying the project must proceed to meet the region’s water needs.

Lawyers for Denver and Denver Water in court papers intervening in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado said the metro area’s water system is inadequate for its growing population and must add capacity with the so-called Moffat Project, notably by enlarging the Gross Reservoir.

