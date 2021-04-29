9th Circuit revives Navajo Nation’s water-rights claim against DOI

A federal appeals court on Wednesday once again revived a breach of trust claim filed in 2003 by the Navajo Nation, alleging that the U.S. Department of the Interior has failed to secure adequate water for reservation lands in Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling by a federal judge in Prescott, Arizona, who said the Navajo Nation had not identified any source imposing such a duty on the Interior Department or its Bureaus of Indian Affairs and Reclamation. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3eyi5Bq