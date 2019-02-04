Westlaw News
February 4, 2019 / 11:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cincinnati Zoo wins custody of signing gorilla Koko's companion

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A judge has ordered the gorilla Ndume, the intended mate of the now-deceased sign-language-using gorilla Koko, to be sent back to the Cincinnati Zoo, holding there is no legal basis for rejecting a deal for his return agreed to by a California research center.

Judge Richard Seeborg of the U.S. District Court in San Francisco in an order on Friday said Ndume should be transported from the Woodside, California-based Gorilla Foundation to the zoo and that the two sides should work together in good faith on a safe transfer after a bitter custody battle over the male gorilla.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Gpg63g

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below