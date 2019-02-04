Cincinnati Zoo wins custody of signing gorilla Koko's companion

A judge has ordered the gorilla Ndume, the intended mate of the now-deceased sign-language-using gorilla Koko, to be sent back to the Cincinnati Zoo, holding there is no legal basis for rejecting a deal for his return agreed to by a California research center.

Judge Richard Seeborg of the U.S. District Court in San Francisco in an order on Friday said Ndume should be transported from the Woodside, California-based Gorilla Foundation to the zoo and that the two sides should work together in good faith on a safe transfer after a bitter custody battle over the male gorilla.

