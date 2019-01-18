BLM took 'hard look' at leases for drilling in Nevada, judge rules

A federal judge on Tuesday granted summary judgment to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in a lawsuit brought by environmental groups challenging the agency’s issuance of leases for oil and gas drilling in Nevada.

Rejecting the claims by the Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club, Judge Larry Hicks of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada said BLM had taken the kind of “hard look” required by National Environmental Policy Act at the potential environmental impact of drilling, including fracking, when it approved the leases.

