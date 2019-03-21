Environmentalists mull how to use ruling blocking Wyoming drilling leases

A recent ruling by a U.S. judge blocking oil and gas drilling on federal lands in Wyoming may find a role in separate legal challenges by environmental groups to the Trump administration’s push to expand oil and gas development in the Gulf of Mexico.

“It’s definitely relevant,” Earthjustice lawyer Brettny Hardy said on Thursday, referring to the ruling issued late on Tuesday by Judge Rudolph Contreras of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

