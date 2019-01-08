Green group says EPA 'derelict' in protecting habitats from pesticides

The U.S. Departments of Commerce and the Interior should ban pesticides from the habitat of wildlife and plants protected by the Endangered Species Act because the Environmental Protection Agency is failing to keep the areas free of pesticides, the Center for Biological Diversity said on Monday.

In a petition sent to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Interior Department Acting Secretary David Bernhardt, the conservation group called on the departments to initiate rulemakings to restrict pesticide use in critical habitat areas.

