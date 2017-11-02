FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9th Circuit revives environmental lawsuit over PG&E utility poles
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
Business
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 2, 2017 / 11:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

9th Circuit revives environmental lawsuit over PG&E utility poles

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned a win for Pacific Gas & Electric in a lawsuit alleging chemically-treated wooden utility poles stored at more than 30 PG&E storage sites release carcinogenic toxins into the San Francisco and Humboldt bays when it rains.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the lawsuit filed in 2010 by the Ecological Rights Foundation, a Humboldt County-based nonprofit that claims PG&E is violating the U.S. Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) by allowing toxic fragments, sawdust and oil from the utility poles to wash into stormwater systems.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hz6x4c

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.