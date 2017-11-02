9th Circuit revives environmental lawsuit over PG&E utility poles

A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned a win for Pacific Gas & Electric in a lawsuit alleging chemically-treated wooden utility poles stored at more than 30 PG&E storage sites release carcinogenic toxins into the San Francisco and Humboldt bays when it rains.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the lawsuit filed in 2010 by the Ecological Rights Foundation, a Humboldt County-based nonprofit that claims PG&E is violating the U.S. Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) by allowing toxic fragments, sawdust and oil from the utility poles to wash into stormwater systems.

