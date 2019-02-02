Nevada loses bid for court order to stop plutonium shipments

A federal judge has rejected Nevada’s challenge to the U.S. government’s shipment into the state of weapons-grade plutonium, saying the state has failed to show it would be harmed by the shipments.

Judge Miranda Du of the U.S. District Court in Nevada on Wednesday denied the state’s request for an injunction blocking shipments by the Department of Energy to the Nevada National Security Site about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas, saying the state’s claims of environmental injury were “too speculative.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SgS0xX