U.S. loses bid to stay Nevada's lawsuit over plutonium shipments

A judge on Monday denied a bid by the U.S. government to stay a lawsuit against it by Nevada over planned plutonium shipments to the state, citing the urgency of the case.

“This is not the run of the mill case,” Judge Miranda Du of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada said in her order siding with a motion on Friday by outgoing Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt that called for keeping the lawsuit it filed in late November on track.

