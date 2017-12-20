FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 1:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

D.C. Circuit clears track for Maryland light-rail project

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Federal Transit Administration does not have to prepare a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for Maryland’s Purple Line light rail project, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday, reversing a May ruling by a judge in Washington, D.C.

Although the Purple Line was intended to improve Maryland commuters’ access to the separate D.C. Metrorail system, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said the project’s opponents had not shown that the drooping popularity of the Metrorail constituted a “significant change” that would require the FTA to revisit its 2014 approval of the Purple Line.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yZaW6G

