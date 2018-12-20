U.S. warned of lawsuit over water plan's role in Florida's 'red tide'

Three environmental groups on Wednesday said they intend to sue the U.S. government for allowing “unmitigated discharges” of polluted water from Florida’s Lake Okeechobee, possibly contributing to red tide algae blooms harmful to marine species.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Calusa Waterkeeper and Waterkeeper Alliance said they will challenge the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ management plan for Lake Okeechobee, which they say violated the Endangered Species Act by letting harmful pollution from the lake flow into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers.

