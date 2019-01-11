Activists call for unsealing decades-old grand jury docs in Rocky Flats probe

Advocacy groups concerned about environmental safety at the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons facility in Colorado asked a U.S. judge on Thursday to unseal documents from a decades-old investigation they believe can settle questions over the safety of turning part of the site into a national wildlife refuge.

The seven groups in a filing in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado argued the documents provided to a federal grand jury need to be made public in order to evaluate a risk analysis that led to the transfer of 5,237 acres to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to become the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge.

