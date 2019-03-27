Conservation groups challenge Trump administration's changes to sage grouse plan

Four advocacy groups revised a lawsuit against the U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday challenging recent changes to policies intended to help boost oil and gas exploration and development in previously protected parts of the Western United States where sage grouse live.

The Western Watersheds Project, Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and Prairie Hills Audubon Society in an amended complaint in U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho argued the changes by Trump administration gut protections for sage grouse by unlawfully weakening the federal land management measures outlined in a 2015 plan for protecting the birds in seven states.

