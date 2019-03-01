Activists may sue after Texas highway project digs up salamander habitat

Two environmental groups said on Thursday they will sue the U.S. government and state of Texas because work on a federally funded highway project near Austin is putting two endangered salamander species at risk.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Save Our Springs Alliance in a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Texas Department of Transportation said there is a high risk polluted water could enter habitats for the endangered Austin blind and Barton Springs salamanders.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NyfVEc