March 1, 2019 / 12:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Activists may sue after Texas highway project digs up salamander habitat

Jim Christie

Two environmental groups said on Thursday they will sue the U.S. government and state of Texas because work on a federally funded highway project near Austin is putting two endangered salamander species at risk.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Save Our Springs Alliance in a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Texas Department of Transportation said there is a high risk polluted water could enter habitats for the endangered Austin blind and Barton Springs salamanders.

