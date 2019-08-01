Enviro groups have no standing to sue Sanderson Farms over ‘100% natural’ ads - judge

Poultry producer Sanderson Farms Inc won a court order on Wednesday dismissing a lawsuit by two advocacy groups that accused it of misleading consumers by advertising its chicken as “100% natural” despite tests that found antibiotics in the birds.

Friends of the Earth and Center for Food Safety did not have standing to sue because they failed to show how the money they spent on an advertising campaign to rebut Sanderson’s 100% natural claims was a concrete injury, Judge Richard Seeborg of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said in an order agreeing with arguments made by Sanderson’s lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KoUmF4