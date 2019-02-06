Sanderson Farms urges sanctions on plaintiffs in false advertising case

Sanderson Farms Inc is seeking monetary sanctions against two advocacy groups for not turning over documents in their lawsuit accusing the poultry producer of falsely advertising its chicken as “100 percent natural.”

Sanderson Farms in a filing on Monday urged Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim of the U.S. District Court in San Francisco to impose an $11,275 penalty on Friends of the Earth and the Center for Food Safety for not fulfilling discovery obligations.

