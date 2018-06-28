FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018

Split high court revives Florida-Georgia water war

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday revived Florida’s bid to force Georgia to cap its consumption of waters destined for the Apalachicola Bay, rejecting the recommendation of a special master who said the case should be dismissed.

In a 5-4 decision, the justices expressed no opinion on the ultimate outcome of the case, which Florida filed in 2013 in order to protect the ecology, oyster industry and tupelo trees of the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, which runs through most of Georgia and bisects the Florida Panhandle. Instead, the court sent the case back to Special Master Ralph Lancaster for additional fact-finding.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IxkrP4

