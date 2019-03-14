Green group to sue over ice seal habitat designation

The environmental group Center for Biological Diversity said on Thursday it is preparing a lawsuit to compel the U.S. government to designate a critical habitat for two types of ice seals put at risk by melting ice in Alaskan waters and, potentially, oil and gas exploration.

Habitat designation would impose additional regulatory oversight requiring energy exploration companies to have to consult with the National Marine Fisheries Service on leasing, drilling and production plans to avert any harm to a proposed area in the northern Bering, Chukchi and Beaufort seas that is twice the size of California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CklIsK