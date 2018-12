Target Corp has agreed to pay $7.4 million to settle allegations by the state of California that it improperly disposed of batteries, electronics, aerosol cans, over-the-counter drugs and other hazardous waste.

The settlement approved by the Alameda County Superior Court includes $3.2 million in civil penalties, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office said in a statement.

