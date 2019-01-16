U.S. sues over bills for bogus radiation tests at California shipyard

The U.S. government filed a lawsuit on Monday against engineering company Tetra Tech EC Inc, alleging it faked the results of radiation tests it was hired to conduct on soil at a former U.S. Navy shipyard in San Francisco.

The Hunters Point site was to have been handed over to the city for residential development, but that plan will now likely be delayed for “many years,” the government said in its complaint in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit alleges breach of contract and False Claims Act violations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VXsKeX